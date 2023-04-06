Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Holdings Lifted by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,685,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,023 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for approximately 2.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.60% of FOX worth $247,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 501.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,344,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FOX by 6,397.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 901,400 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 851,054 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in FOX by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 913,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after acquiring an additional 765,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FOX by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 558,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $37.06.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

