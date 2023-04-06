Frax Price Index Share Trading 13.8% Higher This Week (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00009403 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $364,612.08 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

