FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.90. 6,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

