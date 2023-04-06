FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Stake Decreased by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March accounts for about 1.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,728,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,933 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

