FUNToken (FUN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $69.71 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $69.71 million and approximately $691,578.15 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

