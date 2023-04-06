FY2023 Earnings Forecast for BTCS Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BTCS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

BTCS stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BTCS by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BTCS by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

