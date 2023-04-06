FY2023 Earnings Forecast for BTCS Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BTCS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.
BTCS Stock Performance
BTCS stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.18.
Institutional Trading of BTCS
About BTCS
BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BTCS (BTCS)
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.