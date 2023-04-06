FY2023 EPS Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diana Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE DSX opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $402.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

