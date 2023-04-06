FY2024 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Limited Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.36. The consensus estimate for BHP Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,510 ($31.17) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.26) to GBX 2,900 ($36.02) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,300 ($28.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.5 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE BHP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 403,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.75. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $609,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.