FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $10.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.40. The consensus estimate for Rio Tinto Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2025 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.95) to GBX 5,380 ($66.82) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.42. The company had a trading volume of 363,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

