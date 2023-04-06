G999 Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $14,885.03 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001290 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

