Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 5,100 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.76. 4,080,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,181,575. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

