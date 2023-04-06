Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000. Generac makes up approximately 1.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,216,000 after buying an additional 29,916 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,760,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after buying an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.46.

Generac Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.26. The stock had a trading volume of 734,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,741. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $300.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

