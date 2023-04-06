Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,200 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,638,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CNI traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $118.14. The stock had a trading volume of 631,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $131.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

