Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $32.34 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 245,943 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises 6.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Restaurant Brands International worth $32,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

