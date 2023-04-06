Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $32.34 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 245,943 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises 6.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Restaurant Brands International worth $32,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

