GameSquare Esports (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 42,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 181,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

GameSquare Esports Trading Up 8.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.