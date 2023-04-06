Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $313.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

