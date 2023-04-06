General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $1,866,081.24 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of GIS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
