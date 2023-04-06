General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $1,866,081.24 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

