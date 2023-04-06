Generation Income Properties, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Generation Income Properties Stock Performance
Shares of GIPR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.