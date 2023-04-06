Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,834,000 after acquiring an additional 710,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 347,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,684,000 after acquiring an additional 511,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Genpact by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,294. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $977,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,725 shares of company stock worth $8,491,807 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

