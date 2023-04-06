GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.95. 1,902,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,039. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

