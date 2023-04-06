GFS Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,800 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.66. 86,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

