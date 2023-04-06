GFS Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $446.53. 325,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $467.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

