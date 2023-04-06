GFS Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $11.19 on Thursday, reaching $485.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,586. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.22 and a 200-day moving average of $489.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $215.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.