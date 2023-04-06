GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.28. The company had a trading volume of 215,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $572.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.01 and its 200-day moving average is $360.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

