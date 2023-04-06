GFS Advisors LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after buying an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.16. 1,738,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,917. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.52.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

