Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 301,565 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,612,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 155,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,375. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

