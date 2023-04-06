Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Up 6.4%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31. 4,832,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 19,837,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 152,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $226,620.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,453,409 shares in the company, valued at $26,005,579.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $46,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,805,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,980,462.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 152,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $226,620.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,453,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,005,579.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,812,790 shares of company stock worth $6,578,734. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 144,384,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,009,000 after buying an additional 17,565,211 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after buying an additional 6,532,370 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after buying an additional 6,532,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.