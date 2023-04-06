Girard Partners LTD. Buys 2,770 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

SWKS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.65. 140,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,002. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $124.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

