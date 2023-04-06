Girard Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.04. 47,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,850. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $65.51. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

