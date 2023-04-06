Girard Partners LTD. Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $189.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

