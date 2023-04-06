Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.8% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $577.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,794. The stock has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

