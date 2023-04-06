Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,048 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $61,849,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after acquiring an additional 933,250 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,636,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 564.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 424,173 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

