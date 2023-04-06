Girard Partners LTD. Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
HYG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.40. 4,580,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,675,246. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
