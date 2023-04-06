Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 14th

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,796,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

