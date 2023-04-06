Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAS opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.76.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

