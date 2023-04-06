Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 188,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 433,567 shares.The stock last traded at $30.97 and had previously closed at $31.56.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 229,302.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,536,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,089,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,692,000 after purchasing an additional 606,639 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,932,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

