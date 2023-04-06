Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading Down 6.6%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 12,335 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Glucose Health Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements. Its product, GLUCODOWN, serves pre-diabetic and diabetic consumers. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

