Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.96. Approximately 25,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 32,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Goldmoney Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$148.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of -0.68.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.00 million for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

