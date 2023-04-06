Got Guaranteed Price Reaches $0.19 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $56.84 million and $113,650.97 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

