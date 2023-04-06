Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Graco by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

