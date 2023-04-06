Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 674,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,796. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

