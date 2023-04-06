Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,005 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,645. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 337,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $105.50.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

