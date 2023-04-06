Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.81. 5,252,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,576,350. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $64.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.