Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,044 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after buying an additional 9,451,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.96. 217,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

