Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 106,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

