GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 3,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 653,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,069 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RC opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.38. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at $509,230.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at $509,230.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

