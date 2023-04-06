GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,362,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $271.31 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.56.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

