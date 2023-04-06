GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 380,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,293,000 after acquiring an additional 377,717 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 931,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,517,000 after acquiring an additional 338,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $321.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

