GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,705,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $189.40 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.