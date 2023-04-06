Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 3,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 34,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRNWF shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Greenlane Renewables from C$60.00 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Greenlane Renewables from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

